Teenager fatally hit by car while rollerblading in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a teenager died after being hit by a car. The victim was reportedly rollerblading on the poorly lit stretch of road, with earbuds on at the time of the crash.



The wreck happened in the 19400 block of East Hardy, just south of FM 1960. The road is closed to traffic during the investigation.

The victim is said to be between 14 and 20 years of age. His name has not been released.



A car at the crash scene shows heavy windshield damage.

No other details were immediately available.
