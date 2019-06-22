Teenage boy dies after being hit by pickup truck in Fort Bend Co.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on West Airport at Novar Gardens, just three miles from where an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
Update: We were informed overnight the 14-year old did not survive. https://t.co/lQWD6u4jJo— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 22, 2019
Norvell said the driver did stop at the scene to render aid.
We do not know what led up to the crash.
Auto/Pedestrian: West Airport / Novar Gardens. Reported as involving a child. @SheriffTNehls en route. pic.twitter.com/6GMKiak1Gf— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 21, 2019