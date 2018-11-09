Family says bus attendant attacked daughter with developmental disability on way to New York City school

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the bus attendant accused of assaulting the disabled 13-year-old teen.

MANHATTAN, New York --
A family says their daughter who has a developmentally disability was shaken and pushed by a bus aide on her way to her private school in New York City.

The aide has been suspended and arrested in connection to the Oct. 30 incident, but now the victim's family is speaking out and demanding justice.

India Knox, 13, has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. Cellphone video shows bus attendant Bereck Valmont grab her and shake her from the back of her hood.

She can clearly be heard saying "I'll calm down, I'll calm down," but seconds later, Valmont can be seen throttling her again into the seat in front of her.

"My daughter was attacked and relentlessly attacked in almost a sadistic manner," the victim's father, Shaheen Knox, said.

Now the Knox family is planning to file a lawsuit after they say their daughter suffered minor physical injuries, but was traumatized emotionally.

"Clearly any attendant on the bus is there to help the children, not attack them, not assault them," the family's attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.

Valmont is facing criminal charges including misdemeanor assault and child endangerment.

When Eyewitness News called Valmont, he said he has never been in trouble in his life and he didn't do anything because he knows it is his job.

"When she says 'I calm down, I calm down,' I leave her alone," Valmont said.

Valmont also insisted that the child was spitting on other children on the bus and he was trying to protect her and the other children.

Aside from planning to sue Valmont, the family is also planning to sue the bus company, Leesel Transportation out of the Bronx, and possibly the NYC Department of Education since they coordinate bus transportation.

The city's Department of Education calls the allegations deeply disturbing and is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
busspecial needs childrenattackNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Memorial held for newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Chilly and windy weather for this weekend
Nothing can stop this Harris County constable from fighting
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Working with special needs children shaped St. Pius X star
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Show More
4 men accused of killing store clerk after robbing him
ROAD RAGE: Driver shoots at car with teens inside, killing 1
Woman found slumped over in SUV with kids inside: Police
Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.
Painting by renowned Spanish artist discovered at MFAH
More News