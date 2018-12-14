Friends and family gathered at a southwest Houston park Friday night to remember a Sharpstown High School student who was killed.Christian Estes-Johnson, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head late Tuesday night. According to Houston police, he was inside his bedroom on Ivyknoll with two other young men he knew. They were arguing right before the gunshot. Estes-Johnson's twin brother rushed in to find him, and the two guys ran from the house."That was his twin. He's not doing well," Christian's older sister, Shyra Johnson, told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "The family is not doing well. We all still love him."Though Estes-Johnson's manner of death has not been determined, his family believes he was murdered. Police are still investigating, and no one has been arrested.The teen was a senior at Sharpstown High School and participated in Young Life, a Christian-based youth organization."Christian had two lives. He had a life on the street, but he also had a life of goodness, character and leadership and that was displayed in Young Life. We saw Christian and not 'Christo,'" said Brando Pallazzo of Young Life, referencing the teen's nickname."We saw a man who wanted to get off the street, go into the military and support his family," Pallazzo said.Friends say he made an impact on them."He was like a brother to me. He taught me so much," said Brianna Sanchez, Estes-Johnson's friend.Sanchez was among about 100 young people who gathered at Marian Park. They prayed and released balloons in Estes-Johnson's honor.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.