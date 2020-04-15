Teen trapped in wreckage in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co, deputies say

Street racing may have led to a major crash that left one teen trapped in wreckage Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, deputies say.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aldine Mail Route near the Eastex Freeway.

When fire crews arrived, one teen was already standing on the side of the road. However, a second teen had to be cut out of a crushed maroon Tahoe. It took about 10 minutes for him to be freed.

Both teens were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene.

Deputies say the driver of the at-fault vehicle may have been involved in a street race.

The crash is under investigation.

