Thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck converters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two thieves who allegedly stole expensive truck parts were caught Thursday morning after leading police on a chase from northwest to northeast Houston.Police say one of the thieves is just 15 years old.The two were caught by an off-duty officer around 2:30 a.m. on West 38th Street and Shepherd.A stash of catalytic converters were found that police believe the thieves stole from warehouse trucks.When the officer saw them, the thieves hopped a fence and led police on a chase.The chase ended on Bretshire in northeast Houston. Police say both thieves are in custody.Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.