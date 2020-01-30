HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two thieves who allegedly stole expensive truck parts were caught Thursday morning after leading police on a chase from northwest to northeast Houston.
Police say one of the thieves is just 15 years old.
The two were caught by an off-duty officer around 2:30 a.m. on West 38th Street and Shepherd.
A stash of catalytic converters were found that police believe the thieves stole from warehouse trucks.
When the officer saw them, the thieves hopped a fence and led police on a chase.
The chase ended on Bretshire in northeast Houston. Police say both thieves are in custody.
Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck converters
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More