SEARCH AND RESCUE

Teen survives nearly 10 hours in the ocean

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen survives nearly 10 hours in the ocean (KTRK)

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia --
A 19-year-old is safe after he says he spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.

It happened off the Georgia coast, where he says he was pulled out to sea while on the beach, WFOX-TV reports.

"I was out there sitting by the shore when a rip tide washes me straight into the ocean," Blake Spataro said.

Spataro spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.

"I didn't want to die out there. I was talking to God the entire night," he said.

He screamed for help, but no one heard him over the waves and wind, and he continued to get pulled out to sea.

For hours, the U.S. Coast Guard searched in the sky and by boat along with multiple agencies.

Spataro's dad, Kirk, spent all night walking up and down the beach, desperate to find his son.

Throughout the night, Spataro did his best to stay calm. He was about to give up, but then lights from an approaching Coast Guard boat boosted his spirits.

"I am truly blessed to be alive today," Spataro said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oceanssearch and rescuerescueu.s. & worldGeorgia
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Teen loses arm when boulder falls on him on beach
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
Mom and son found safe 7 hours after boat capsizes in lake
More search and rescue
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News