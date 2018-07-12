Teen survives nearly 10 hours in the ocean

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia --A 19-year-old is safe after he says he spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.
It happened off the Georgia coast, where he says he was pulled out to sea while on the beach, WFOX-TV reports.
"I was out there sitting by the shore when a rip tide washes me straight into the ocean," Blake Spataro said.
Spataro spent nearly 10 hours in the ocean fighting for his life.
"I didn't want to die out there. I was talking to God the entire night," he said.
He screamed for help, but no one heard him over the waves and wind, and he continued to get pulled out to sea.
For hours, the U.S. Coast Guard searched in the sky and by boat along with multiple agencies.
Spataro's dad, Kirk, spent all night walking up and down the beach, desperate to find his son.
Throughout the night, Spataro did his best to stay calm. He was about to give up, but then lights from an approaching Coast Guard boat boosted his spirits.
"I am truly blessed to be alive today," Spataro said.