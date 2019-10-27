Teen suffers broken eye sockets after attack

By
STATEN ISLAND, New York -- A 15-year-old was left bruised and blooded with fractured eye sockets after getting attacked by a group of teenagers on Staten Island.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, was on her way home from school and says she tried to defend herself while on the bus.

On the back of the bus were 8-10 teenagers who were up to no good.

RELATED: 13-year-old suffers skull fracture when man attacks him
EMBED More News Videos

A grown man grabbed a 13-year-old and threw him to the ground during the national anthem, according to investigators in Montana.



At first they were harassing senior citizens, and then they turned their attention on the 15-year-old.

"They started hitting me with Rice Krispies and Pop-Tarts," the victim said.

The 15-year-old then said they hit her with a rubber band, and it went right through her glasses.

When she spoke back at them, she felt a hard blow to her face - then another and another, leaving her bruised and bloodied in a brace in the hospital.

She says she does not know her attackers, but police said Friday they arrested two of them, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

School officials say NYPD officers are monitoring students as they board their buses.

Officials also said, 'we are also exploring other actionable steps to ensure our students' safety on their way to and from school.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
attackbusteenagerteenagersteen
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
Astros owner sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Families searching for two soldiers missing from Fort Hood
Show More
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing man in Pasadena
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News