Teen struck by vehicle during alleged getaway in north Harris County

Authorities say he was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Herman in an unknown condition.

A teen has been hospitalized after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle during his getaway in north Harris County.

The accident happened at the 5400 block of Louetta Road at around 5:52 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen was reportedly running out of a store they believe he stole from.



During his getaway, the teen was struck by a vehicle.

A section of the westbound road has been shut down.

