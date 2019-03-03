Teen struck by vehicle during alleged getaway in north Harris County

Auto-Pedestrian Accident: 5315 Louetta Road. A teen (14-16) was running from a store where he possibly stole items from and was struck by a vehicle. He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Herman, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ambmY9MTGD — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 3, 2019

A teen has been hospitalized after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle during his getaway in north Harris County.The accident happened at the 5400 block of Louetta Road at around 5:52 p.m.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the teen was reportedly running out of a store they believe he stole from.During his getaway, the teen was struck by a vehicle.Authorities say he was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Herman in an unknown condition.A section of the westbound road has been shut down.