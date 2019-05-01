Police say man stabbed by his teenage sister for scolding her for skipping school.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police say a 23-year-old man was stabbed by his younger sister after an argument about her skipping school.The incident happened at 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Southway Drive.Police say Fannun Woodberry, 23, turned his back on his sister after the argument and she reportedly stabbed him twice before fleeing the scene."She got the other knife and when she came back out,, she went to stabbing," said the victim's grandmother, Sharone Barnes.Woodberry was taken to the hospital in stable condition.