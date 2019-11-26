Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl

By
Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death inside a car along Katy Fort Bend Road in west Harris County.

Harris County deputies say the 17-year-old was inside the car with three other teens, including two boys and a girl.

Investigators at the scene told ABC13 they think the car was shot up at a different location around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Deputies received an initial call of a shooting in progress at 1050 Katy Fort Bend Road. A second call later came in from an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Katy Ranch.

Investigators say they believe someone fired into the vehicle, which later pulled over to get attention from Katy police.

ABC13 spoke to a family member of the victim who said his cousin was shot in the neck and died in his arms as they were trying to get him to a hospital.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect or the motive of the shooting, but authorities are interviewing witnesses at the scene.



Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingshootingteen shotteen killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hitting a pothole in Oklahoma could be better than in Texas
RodeoHouston releases list of 'The Hideout' performers
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
Family faces tragic fight after teens hit, killed in US-59 crash
ABC13's Morning News
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
Someone in Alvin just claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize
Double amputee running marathons to inspire community
Woman suing Target after finding chili and towels in vacuum box
Police fatally shoot man they say ran toward them with machete
More TOP STORIES News