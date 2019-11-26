Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl

Abt 1140pm, @HCSOTexas units responded to 1050 Katy Fort Bend Rd. Units found a stopped car in the roadway occupied by 4 males. One male had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. The three other occupants were all 17 yrs. The shooting is believed to have happened elsewhere pic.twitter.com/NnjwiTMELZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 26, 2019

Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death inside a car along Katy Fort Bend Road in west Harris County.Harris County deputies say the 17-year-old was inside the car with three other teens, including two boys and a girl.Investigators at the scene told ABC13 they think the car was shot up at a different location around 11:40 p.m. Monday.Deputies received an initial call of a shooting in progress at 1050 Katy Fort Bend Road. A second call later came in from an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Katy Ranch.Investigators say they believe someone fired into the vehicle, which later pulled over to get attention from Katy police.ABC13 spoke to a family member of the victim who said his cousin was shot in the neck and died in his arms as they were trying to get him to a hospital.At this time, there is no information on the suspect or the motive of the shooting, but authorities are interviewing witnesses at the scene.