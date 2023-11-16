14-year-old boy with gunshot wound dropped off at fire station in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a 14-year-old boy may have been handling a gun before being shot and dropped off at a northwest Houston fire station on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at about 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the teen was dropped off at a fire station along West Little York Road with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and taken to the hospital.

HPD's preliminary information suggests that the teen may have been playing or cleaning a gun when it went off, but that has yet to be confirmed.

