Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was critically injured during a shooting.
Authorities say the incident happened on Timber Top Drive.
The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for surgery. He is in critical condition.
Deputies did not give us a description of the suspect.