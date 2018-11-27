Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say

@MCTXSheriff is investigating a shooting of a19 year old at Timber Top Drive. The male victim was transported to Herman Memorial Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery.

Detectives and crime scene are on scene investigating . No suspect description is available. pic.twitter.com/QqmO3LVqjV — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 27, 2018

