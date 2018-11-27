Teen shot outside of home in The Woodlands, deputies say

TEEN SHOT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was critically injured during a shooting.

Authorities say the incident happened on Timber Top Drive.


The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for surgery. He is in critical condition.

Deputies did not give us a description of the suspect.
