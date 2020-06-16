15-year-old shot multiple times in SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was shot multiple times in an apartment breezeway, then ran through the complex before collapsing, Houston police said.

HPD added it has not identified any suspects or a motive in the shooting that took place Monday night in the 12000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston.

The teen wound up collapsing in the courtyard at the Villas At Sandrock apartment complex about 7:20 p.m.

The teen was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Police urged anyone with information in the case to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
