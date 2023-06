15-year-old hospitalized after shooting near METRO stop in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting near a METRO stop left a 15-year-old in the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Houston police said they responded to shots fired at 300 W. Tidwell at about 2:40 p.m.

A 15-year-old was found shot at the scene and transported to the hospital, where police say he is expected to survive.

HPD North Patrol and METRO officers are investigating what led to the shooting.