fatal shooting

1 dead, teen critically injured in W. Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed, and a teen was critically injured in a shooting Saturday at a west Houston apartment complex.

It happened in the 2700 block of S. Dairy Ashford around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said they believe there were multiple shooters involved, but they were not sure about what exactly happened.

"We don't really have any information right now about the catalyst for the entire event," said HPD Det. Lance Osborn. "We do know there was some kind of shootout, multiple people involved."

The male victim died at the scene. The teen was taken to a hospital by Life Flight and was in critical condition.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
