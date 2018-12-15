Deputies investigating after 15-year-old shot and killed in NE Harris County, deputies say

Teen shot to death in NE Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old boy is dead after authorities say he was shot in northeast Harris County.

Deputies say gunfire erupted in the 13800 block of Duncum Street just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was transported in a private vehicle to an urgent care clinic in Baytown, where he was pronounced dead.

We do not know whether deputies have identified a suspect or suspects.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
