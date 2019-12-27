Teen shot in neck as men tried to steal his phone: deputies

Deputies are in the 12800 block of Mosielee, where a 17-year-old male was shot during an apparent robbery attempt. The wound does not appear to be life threatening. Search is underway for 2 suspects. #hounews pic.twitter.com/rWKvRYPv4n — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in what authorities believe was a robbery attempt.It happened in the 12800 block of Mosielee St. near Fallbrook Dr. just before 1 p.m.The victim was walking to a friend's house when two men began following him, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben Russell said. The pair attempted to steal the victim's cell phone when they struggled and a shot was fired.The incident was captured on surveillance video. In the video, the teen is seeing running after he was shot.The 17-year-old was conscious and talking to deputies before he was taken to a hospital, Russell said. A cell phone was located at the scene, but it wasn't known if it belonged to the teen.Investigators were reviewing surveillance video that shows what happened, but no description of the suspects was given.