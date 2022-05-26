16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in W. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was airlifted Thursday morning after being shot in west Harris County, deputies confirmed.
The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive.
Life Flight first responders used the ground at a nearby high school as a landing zone, but deputies said the shooting did not take place at the school. The teen was shot at a home near Bellaire and Highway 6.
The teen is in critical condition.
Deputies said there were no witnesses but there are people who said they heard gunshots.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
