16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in W. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was airlifted Thursday morning after being shot in west Harris County, deputies confirmed.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive.

Life Flight first responders used the ground at a nearby high school as a landing zone, but deputies said the shooting did not take place at the school. The teen was shot at a home near Bellaire and Highway 6.

The teen is in critical condition.

Deputies said there were no witnesses but there are people who said they heard gunshots.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
