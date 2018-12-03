18-year-old shot in face after gunman in another vehicle opens fire in Liberty County

Authorities are investigating the motive of a shooting that left an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face.

An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face in Liberty County Sunday morning.

Witnesses told an investigator with the sheriff's office that Dallas Marsh, who is from the Dayton area, was a passenger in a car with two other people when they came across another vehicle on CR 6763.

A shot was fired from the second vehicle as the car Marsh was in approached it, hitting Marsh in the face.

After Marsh was shot, the people he was with drove to a home on CR 677 in the West Woodland Hills subdivision.

Someone at the home called authorities around 1:15 a.m. to report that Marsh was injured.

Marsh was flown by Life Flight to a hospital in Houston. Officials believe his gunshot wound is non-life threatening.

Investigators are following up to find out a motive for the shooting and to confirm the identity of the suspected gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

Authorities will also offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
