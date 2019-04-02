Crime & Safety

Teen shot in back runs to chicken restaurant for help

Deputies say the 16-year-old boy managed to get to Rey De Pollo on Woodforest, where someone called 911.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just blocks from several Galena Park schools, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back.

Reports came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday about the juvenile being shot.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies flocked to the Rey De Pollo restaurant on Woodforest where the call originated.



The managers of the restaurant tell ABC13 Eyewitness News the boy was shot at a different location, and he ran to their business for help, where they let him inside and called 911.

The sheriff's office interviewed several teenagers on the scene and later let them go. There is no word on any suspects or arrests.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted an update on the teen who is being treated at a hospital, saying the boy is stable and is expected to survive.



