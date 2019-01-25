Teen charged with friend's murder got into argument with him over girlfriend before shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen accused of shooting and killing his friend appeared in court overnight.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An argument led an 18-year-old suspect to shoot and kill his friend last Friday in southeast Houston, prosecutors say.

Jalin Charles has been charged with murder in the death of his friend, 19-year-old Charles Robinson, Jr.

On the night of Jan. 18, police were called to the shooting on Scott Street. When they arrived, they found Robinson dead from several gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Photo released of suspect wanted in connection to deadly SE Houston shooting

Investigators discovered that Charles got into an argument with Robinson, allegedly shot him and then ran off.

Robinson's girlfriend told police she witnessed the shooting, prosecutors say.

According to details learned in court overnight, she said she was in a car with Robinson, Charles and another man.

She says Charles called her a derogatory name, and when Robinson defended her, it escalated into the argument. She claims she then saw Charles turn around and shoot Robinson, who was about three feet away from him.

No bond was set for Charles on the murder charge.

He's also charged with assault for an incident last year in which he allegedly punched his girlfriend.

"The defendant started to kick her in the stomach, back, other parts of her body. The complainant stated she felt pain each time she was hit, stating she felt she was hit more than a hundred times," prosecutors said in court.

Charles' bond for the assault charge is set at $5,000.

Sources say Charles and several other suspects have also been involved in a string of robberies.

They believe he is part of a group of four teens tied to upwards of 20 robberies across the area. Sources say the teens either attend or have attended Worthing High School.

The teens are suspected of robbing Metro PCS stores, Subways and Shipley locations, to name a few.

SEE ALSO: Teen robbery suspect arrested for allegedly killing friend

Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsteen killedmurdershootingteen shotrobberyarmed robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
LIVE: Overturned truck blocks North Freeway ramp
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
COLD START: Mild weekend before strong cold front arrives Tuesday
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Chris Brown files defamation suit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Show More
Manhunt for suspect in quadruple killing in Geogia
10-year-old boy is 2nd-youngest to bowl perfect game
Teens find body of partially nude man after school
The 60: Actor Patton Oswalt turns Twitter war into act of kindness
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
More News