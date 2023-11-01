A 16-year-old was shot in the legs at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Woolworth Street on Houston's east side on Halloween night.

16-year-old shot in legs on Halloween while standing in street on east side, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to track down the person who shot a 16-year-old on Houston's east side on Halloween night.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Woolworth Street.

The teen was shot in his legs while standing in the street, police said, adding that the shots may have come from someone inside of a car.

His parents took him to Fire Station 27. He was rushed to the hospital, but he is expected to survive

Detectives worked overnight to find evidence that might lead them to a motive or a shooter, but so far, there is no information on a suspect.

