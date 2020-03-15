Teen shot during argument at Atascocita High School

@HCSOTexas Homicide Investigators are assisting on a shooting investigation on the outside grounds of Atascocita High School, 13300 Will Clayton Parkway. Preliminary info: a group of males were playing on the football field when an argument broke out. One male retrieved a gun — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2020

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was transported to the hospital after being shot at Atascocita High School, deputies said.Humble ISD Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 13300 block of Will Clayton Parkway at about 10:40 a.m.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a group of males were playing on the school's football field when an argument broke out. One of the males pulled out a gun and shot the teen.The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.