Teen shot during argument at Atascocita High School

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was transported to the hospital after being shot at Atascocita High School, deputies said.

Humble ISD Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 13300 block of Will Clayton Parkway at about 10:40 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a group of males were playing on the school's football field when an argument broke out. One of the males pulled out a gun and shot the teen.



The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
