Teen shot dead in SE Houston apartment stairwell, police say

A teen is dead following an altercation between friends in southeast Houston, police say.Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of an assault in progress at the 7300 block of Lindencrest.Upon arrival, a woman told officers she was reportedly assaulted by her husband. Police say they also found a teen on the stairwell with a gunshot wound to the head.The woman's husband was taken into custody at the scene."The information we are getting is, the victim came over (here) to hang out with the suspect. For whatever reason, there was some sort of verbal altercation, gunshots were heard and that's when the female caller observed the young Hispanic male who she knows as 'Chino' on the steps here," Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Department said.A woman in the area says she heard the shots and believes the teen killed may be her 15-year-old son. The woman said her son told her he was going to visit a friend and come back, but he has not returned."I feel very, very upset. I feel very angry. I don't know what to do, I want to know if it was my son. I can't be sleeping right now with what happened because I heard the shots," the woman told ABC13.Detectives are interviewing the 38-year-old suspect to find out more about what led up to the assault on the woman and the shooting of the teen.