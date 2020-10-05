Teen shot in Houston after fight erupts when party gets cancelled

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight ensued because a party in Houston was cancelled, according to authorities.

It happened Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Houston police said when people arrived to the party, they were told to leave because the event had to be rescheduled. An argument followed which led to the shooting.

The 16-year-old was struck by gunfire and driven away from the scene where an ambulance was called, according to authorities. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said there were no known suspects at the moment.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
