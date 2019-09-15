Teen shot and killed friend during argument over gun, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is facing murder charges after a man was found gunned down at an apartment complex in Baytown.It happened at Briarwood Apartments located in the 1700 block of James Bowie around 1:49 a.m. Sunday.Police say 20-year-old Mickell Rhodes and three other men were walking to another friend's apartment when Mickell and 18-year-old Ellery Jackson got into an argument over a gun.During the argument, police say Jackson shot Rhodes multiple times before he fled the scene.Jackson was later found at an apartment in the 5300 block of Aldine Bender where he was taken into custody where he was charged with murder.