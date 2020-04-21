15-year-old girl shot in neck in SW Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen was shot in the neck in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened on Almeda Road and Almeda Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday.

Police told ABC13 two girls were walking near a store when a driver in a black Dodge Charger approached them.

That's when police said someone inside the car fired multiple shots at the girls.

One of the girls, a 15-year-old, was shot in the neck.

She was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the medical center. Investigators said she is expected to survive.

The other girl was not injured, police said.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking for the shooter or shooters. They said the driver of the Charger took off.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately released. Police are currently looking through surveillance videos.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.
