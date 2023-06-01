15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Houston's Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was shot in Houston's Third Ward, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Burkett near Nettleton, police said.

According to police, a caller, identified as the 15-year-old, reported walking down the street when he heard several pops and then realized he had been shot.

Police shared on Twitter that law enforcement is currently working on the scene, and the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.