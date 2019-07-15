Teen shoots and kills man after 'disturbance' at a party, deputies say

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are now saying it was a teenage boy who shot and killed a man at a gathering in northeast Harris County Sunday.

Precinct 4 constables and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene in the 5400 block of Palamino Court.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead inside.



Investigators say several people were at the home for a gathering when at some point, there was some sort of disturbance between the victim and others in the home.

Investigators say the teen somehow got a gun and fatally shot the man, who has not been identified.

Deputies say all information from the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney's office to determine if the teen will be charged.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitaharris countyshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News