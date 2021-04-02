rape

Man charged in case of 13-year-old girl raped at Houston apartment complex mail room in 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at her apartment complex in northwest Houston back in August of 2019 is now in police custody.

Jeremy Jackson, 34, allegedly entered the teenager's apartment complex on Antoine Street and raped her in broad daylight.

Jackson was charged with aggravated assault of a child, according to court documents. When police questioned him, they said he denied the assault and said he didn't do anything to the victim.

Authorities said surveillance video showed Jackson pacing around the apartment building before attacking the teen on Aug. 31, 2019. HPD detective Vanessa Garcia said at the time that the teen was waiting on mail in a common area of her apartment building when the assault happened.

The victim told police she noticed him staring at her and thought he was going to take her purse. A few minutes later, Jackson allegedly exposed himself, attacked the girl and raped her, according to court documents.

"He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," Garcia said in 2019.


The victim's mother told investigators she couldn't walk due to a C-section she had 10 days prior to the incident, so that's why she asked her 13-year-old daughter to get the mail.

Since then, investigators say they have received numerous Crime Stoppers tips identifying the suspect as Jackson. According to court documents, Jackson's DNA is a match for evidence collected at the time of the crime.

On Nov. 5, 2020 Jackson was arrested for an active child support warrant.

The video above is from our first report in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrapecrimehouston police departmentcourtassaultsex assaultteenagerapartmentsex crimeteensexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPE
Houston man gets life in prison for sex trafficking girls
Teacher sentenced after sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Kidnapping charge dismissed against 18-year-old in Katy
Houston man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Officer at scene of fatal HPD sergeant shooting indefinitely suspended
2 killed in W Houston chase that ended in fiery crash
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Beautiful Friday with increasing clouds, a few showers Easter weekend
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Show More
1st witness in Floyd trial speaks out, shares message for Chauvin
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Your drive into the Galleria area is about to get a lot worse
Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say
'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty to fraud charges
More TOP STORIES News