Man charged in case of 13-year-old girl raped at Houston apartment complex mail room in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at her apartment complex in northwest Houston back in August of 2019 is now in police custody.Jeremy Jackson, 34, allegedly entered the teenager's apartment complex on Antoine Street and raped her in broad daylight.Jackson was charged with aggravated assault of a child, according to court documents. When police questioned him, they said he denied the assault and said he didn't do anything to the victim.Authorities said surveillance video showed Jackson pacing around the apartment building before attacking the teen on Aug. 31, 2019. HPD detective Vanessa Garcia said at the time that the teen was waiting on mail in a common area of her apartment building when the assault happened.The victim told police she noticed him staring at her and thought he was going to take her purse. A few minutes later, Jackson allegedly exposed himself, attacked the girl and raped her, according to court documents."He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," Garcia said in 2019.The victim's mother told investigators she couldn't walk due to a C-section she had 10 days prior to the incident, so that's why she asked her 13-year-old daughter to get the mail.Since then, investigators say they have received numerous Crime Stoppers tips identifying the suspect as Jackson. According to court documents, Jackson's DNA is a match for evidence collected at the time of the crime.On Nov. 5, 2020 Jackson was arrested for an active child support warrant.