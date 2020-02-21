Teen saves family as flames blaze through their northeast Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in northeast Houston is thanking their teenage daughter after she took heroic actions to save them during a house fire.

Seventeen-year-old Jayda Washington said she was just getting up around 11 p.m. Monday night to go to the bathroom.

She said when she walked out, she realized their house was filling with smoke.

"I immediately banged on my brother's door and my parent's door," she said.

Jayda said after alerting her entire family, everyone ran outside. From there, they watched as smoke poured from their home.

Several of their belongings, including furniture and clothes, were burned.

"We didn't lose everything, but thankful we're all okay," said Richard Washington.

Their home has not yet been declared a total loss.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfirehouse firefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Body cam shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
'Big Papi' reacts to Mike Fiers and Astros scandal
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
It will feel like it's freezing in Houston by sunrise
21 cats abandoned without food and water for 2 weeks
Show More
HISD worker removed for inappropriate conduct
TSU officially parts with president after admissions scandal
Lockdown lifted at all Royal ISD campuses
Man pleads guilty after promising Rice star died in his sleep
HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News