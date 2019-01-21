Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend

Sources say Jalin Charles and three other teens are tied to as many as 20 robberies, and is now wanted for killing another teen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The search continues for an 18-year-old man allegedly tied to a string of robberies, in addition to the murder of his own friend.

Surveillance video shows two robbers storm into a Pasadena Subway restaurant with another teen, waving guns and demanding cash on Crenshaw near South Beltway on Dec. 26. Meanwhile, another Subway was also robbed just 30 minutes earlier.

Sources believe they're related and suspect Jalin Charles was the getaway driver. Now he's wanted for murder.

"My son didn't deserve this," Charles Robinson Sr., told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Robinson said Charles grew up with his son, Charles Robinson Jr. But on Friday night, his son was shot and killed, and police have connected the robbery suspect with his death.

"I was shocked to hear it, that it was him," Robinson said.

Police are asking for your help to find Charles, and so is Robinson's family.

"It hurt me so much," Robinson said. "If anybody has any information, please contact HPD."

Charles already has a lengthy criminal record, including a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sources say they also believe Charles is part of a group of four teens tied to upwards of 20 robberies across the area. Sources say the teens either attend or have attended Worthing High School.

They are suspected of robbing Metro PCS stores, Subways and Shipley locations, to name a few.

If you've seen him, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

"Bring him forward," Robinson said. "Don't hide him out, bring him in."

