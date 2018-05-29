Teen rescued after nails lodged into her foot in Lake Conroe

It's a parent's fear around this time of year -- kids enjoying the pool or swimming on the lake, and not knowing there's danger underwater.Montgomery Co. Precinct 1 marine officers rushed to a call Monday afternoon on Lake Conroe.Officials say a 13-year-old girl was swimming when she suddenly got stuck after two nails on a bulkhead lodged in her foot.Lieutenant Timothy Cade said the girl's mother was holding her up, as the water was right at her chest level."Her mother was holding her up when we got there. We did our best to keep her as comfortable as possible," said Lt. Cade.The crowd looked on as first responders worked to get the teen loose.Applause was heard as the girl was rescued and then taken to the hospital.