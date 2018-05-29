Teen rescued after nails lodged into her foot in Lake Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a parents fear around this time of year. Kids enjoying the pool or swimming on the lake, and not knowing there's danger underwater. (KTRK)

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a parent's fear around this time of year -- kids enjoying the pool or swimming on the lake, and not knowing there's danger underwater.

Montgomery Co. Precinct 1 marine officers rushed to a call Monday afternoon on Lake Conroe.

Officials say a 13-year-old girl was swimming when she suddenly got stuck after two nails on a bulkhead lodged in her foot.

Lieutenant Timothy Cade said the girl's mother was holding her up, as the water was right at her chest level.

"Her mother was holding her up when we got there. We did our best to keep her as comfortable as possible," said Lt. Cade.

The crowd looked on as first responders worked to get the teen loose.

Applause was heard as the girl was rescued and then taken to the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuechild injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News