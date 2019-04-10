Teen sentenced to 15 years for crash that killed her friend on 'senior skip day'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) -- A teenager pleaded guilty in a crash that killed her friend who was riding in the passengers seat.The two teens were headed to the mall during "senior skip day" in 2018, when Christina Pavon lost control of her car."I just want to apologize, and I do accept full responsibility," Pavon said in court.Pavon was allegedly going 106 mph while racing another friend before she crashed her vehicle, killing 18-year-old Makayla Penn."I won't sit here and act like its okay. Its not okay. None of this is okay," Makayla's mom Melody Penn said.Melody seemed troubled by Pavon asking the court to allow her to go on a cruise during her bond, and asking her high school to allow her to walk across the stage for graduation."I emailed the HeadMaster of that school and I told him that's unacceptable," Melody said.Pavon avoided trial by pleading guilty to first degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. She was sentenced to 15 years, but will only serve three years in the county jail."She will have no felony conviction on her record. In fact, it will be expunged," defense attorney Jackie Patterson said.Once released from jail, Pavon must serve 5,000 hours of community service, and 100 of those hours will require her to speak to kids about the dangers of reckless driving.Also, she will only be able to drive to and from work, school, church, the doctor or the probation office. She also must pay a $1,000 fine.