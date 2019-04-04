Crime & Safety

Teen on trial for parents' murders breaks down in tears in court

EMBED <>More Videos

A.J. Armstrong's interview could be played in court Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The recorded interview between A.J. Armstrong, who is charged in his parents' murders, and police could be played in court Thursday.

The interview occurred in the hours after A.J. allegedly killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn, at their southwest Houston home in July 2016.

On Wednesday, jurors heard the 911 call A.J. made on the morning of their deaths. He told dispatchers, "It's all my fault."

But the defense argues it's not a confession. A.J.'s attorneys claim the teen later told police he meant he was sorry he couldn't stop the intruder in the house.

A.J. broke down in tears when prosecutors showed pictures of his mother shot in bed.

"The CSU expert was a textbook example of incompetence. He did not know where the alarm system was in the house, he didn't know where the sensors were. I think he testified that there might have been 5,200 sensors in there. All that stuff is not true. He had no idea regarding the vast majority of the layout of the house after being there for seven hours. That's reasonable doubt," said defense attorney Rick DeToto.

Prosecutors did not comment after Wednesday's testimony.



'It's all my fault:' A.J. Armstrong's 911 call revealed as he's on trial for his parents' murders

EMBED More News Videos

Jurors heard the 911 calls A.J. Armstrong made the morning his parents were killed.



RELATED:

A.J. Armstrong murder trial: Defense shifts focus to teen's brother in killing of parents

TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case

'I'M INNOCENT': Houston teen AJ Armstrong gives his side as he awaits trial in murder of his parents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustontrialcrimemurderteen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom stabbed to death by neighbor who may have 'snapped': Son
Body found at storage facility in search for missing mom
Fake designer goods seized from Missouri City father and son
The Woodlands dad creates app to keep track of your child
Woman arrested after 5-month-old left home alone dies
Lightning caused tank fires in northeast Harris County
3 women facing charges in $6 million food stamp scam
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Zuckerberg defends Facebook's actions after terror attack live streamed
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash filing lawsuit against Boeing
THE 60: Teen says he's missing boy who escaped captors
More TOP STORIES News