HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are calling a teen's brush with a road rage shooter a close call.
According to the office of Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap, an 18-year-old was driving home on the southbound West Sam Houston Parkway near Bissonnet around 8 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The constable's office said a man in a white SUV pulled beside him, waving a handgun and then began following the victim's car.
A shot was fired at the teen's vehicle, shattering the back window, passing through the driver's seat and hitting the dashboard. The shot narrowly missed the teen.
The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-20s. The constable's office said the suspect has brown hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face.
Authorities said the suspect was in an older white Chevy SUV with dish-type wheels. A white woman between the age of 20 and 22 years old was also riding in the suspect's vehicle at the time.
Anyone who has information on the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Investigator Chad Seidel at 281-463-6666. Tips can also be sent through the Precinct 5 Constable's office website.