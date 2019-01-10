Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive

FILE: On October 15, 2018, 13-year-old Jayme Closs went missing from her home in Barron County, Wis. Police found her parents' bodies in the home. They had been murdered. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP)

BARRON COUNTY, Wisconsin --
Police in Wisconsin announced Thursday night that 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found fatally shot in their home in October, has been found alive.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office notified them they had found the girl, and that shortly after a suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff's department said they had no more details about Closs' condition or the suspect. A press briefing is planned for 10 a.m. Friday.

Closs has been missing since Oct. 15. Sheriff's deputies went to Closs' home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m., Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

He said they found the bodies of Closs' parents, who were later identified as 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old wife, Denise Closs.

Investigators at the time believed Closs to be in danger. Investigators said they did not believe she was a runaway and believed her to be in great danger.

Sheriff's officers did not say where Closs was found or in what condition Thursday night, only that she was found alive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Video above is from previously published story.
