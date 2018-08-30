The search is intensifying for a Stockton teen who went missing more than a week ago. Authorities believe she's traveling with a wrestling coach.Highway 99 stretches across the Valley for more than 400 miles. That missing teen, 16-year-old Alexus, and the coach could be traveling anywhere on this highway with Stockton just two hours down that road.Alexus went missing last Wednesday. Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriffs' Office believe she's traveling with a 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya. He was a volunteer wrestling coast at Franklin High School, the same school Alexus was attending.They think the two may be in a romantic relationship. In a tearful interview, her parents pleaded with the public for help."Bring my daughter home. I just want to see her face, I just want to hear her voice. I don't know, it just hurts me to come home and you see your child every day and then one day she disappears," said Alexus' mom Iris Arther.In school, Alexus was involved in the International Baccalaureate program with a 4.58 GPA. She is 5'5", she weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.Alexus may be traveling in a 1994 green Toyota pickup truck with license plate number 8G91493.Anyone with any information is asked to call law enforcement.