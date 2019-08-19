Teen missing for 5 days from Houston CPS center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 17-year-old who disappeared from a CPS center in southwest Houston.Petra Alvarez was last seen Aug. 14 as she left the center at 6300 Chimney Rock.Alvarez is 5'6", 130 lbs., with red or brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a striped blouse with straps.Investigators say Alvarez has a tattoo on one of her fingers.If you know where she is, call Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.