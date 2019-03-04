Man fatally shot after fight with wife; investigators looking for 15-year-old stepson in NE Harris Co.

Who killed this man after he got into a fight with his wife? Latest: https://t.co/WGuKPhvLAh #abc13 pic.twitter.com/DmS6ibFumc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old after his stepdad was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Harris County.Harris County Sheriff's investigators said it started with a fight around 9:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Wild Pine between the man and his wife, and when the woman left the room to bring her 1-year-old daughter upstairs, her 15-year-old son showed up with several other teenagers.A shot was fired and the teens, including the victim's stepson, left the house.Deputies said it is unclear who shot the man and who brought the gun.No arrests have been made.