Man fatally shot after fight with wife; investigators looking for 15-year-old stepson in NE Harris Co.

A stepfather was shot and killed and his 15-year-old stepson is missing in northeast Harris County, deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old after his stepdad was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's investigators said it started with a fight around 9:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Wild Pine between the man and his wife, and when the woman left the room to bring her 1-year-old daughter upstairs, her 15-year-old son showed up with several other teenagers.

A shot was fired and the teens, including the victim's stepson, left the house.

Deputies said it is unclear who shot the man and who brought the gun.

No arrests have been made.

