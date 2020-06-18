Teen killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County

Overnight, @HCSOTexas deputies investigated a fatal crash at 6999 Greenhouse. Two teens were riding bicycles, when an unknown green colored car struck one of the males (16) from behind. The driver fled the scene. If anyone has info, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ifcecHWPDJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2020

