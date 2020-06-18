Teen killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County

Deputies are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a 16-year-old in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Greenhouse.

According to Gonzalez, two teens were riding their bicycles when an unknown green colored car hit one of the teens from behind. The driver then fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

