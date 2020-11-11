17-year-old from Honduras killed in 4-vehicle crash on US-59 near Kingwood

Fatal Crash: 21700 N US 59 FWY IB @ Hamblen Rd. One person was pronounced deceased from a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. All south bound lanes closed. Expect delays. #HOUTRAFFIC #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2020

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a horrific series of crashes involving four vehicles on the Eastex Freeway near Kingwood Tuesday.Houston police say a Mercedes had mechanical issues and broke down in the southbound lanes of US-59 between Kingwood Drive and Townsen around 7:30 p.m.Both occupants of the Mercedes exited the vehicle, and moments later a Dodge pickup also traveling southbound saw the Mercedes and was able to stop behind it.That's when police say a Nissan pickup also traveling southbound with a driver and a 17-year-old passenger slammed into the back of the Dodge pickup, deflected off, and hit another vehicle on the road.The crash ended when the Nissan pickup slammed into the rear of the Mercedes, pushing it across the median and into the feeder road.Police say the driver of the Nissan barely escaped fatal injury as the cab of the vehicle collapsed. He was transported to the hospital.Unfortunately, his 17-year-old passenger did not survive the crash. Police say the teen was visiting from Honduras.Houston firefighters worked for nearly 45 minutes to free him from the wreckage."We don't have any reason to believe drugs or alcohol played into this incident," Lt. Parris Ponton said. "We do believe speed did play a part of it."The crash happened right outside of the Kingwood Medical Center. Nurses and staff ran over to help the driver of the pickup and everyone else who was hurt.