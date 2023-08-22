$150K bond set for 17-year-old accused of killing teen while simulating robbery, records say

Jarvis Rideaux was given a $150,000 bond accused of killing 15-year-old Josiah Kelly while simulating a robbery in southeast Houston, records show.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was given a $150,000 bond after shooting a teen to death while stimulating a robbery, according to court records.

Jarvis Rideaux was expected to be in court Tuesday morning but did not appear. He's being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Josiah Kelly.

ABC13 spoke to Josiah's mother, Jade Kelly, who says her son was a bright light and a larger-than-life kind of kid, adding that their family did not see this coming.

The shooting happened at a southeast Houston apartment on Faulkner Street on July 14, when Josiah was reportedly at a friend's apartment.

At first, Houston police thought it was four teens in a room playing with a gun, but the two who witnessed it said it was no accident.

According to court records, the two were simulating how they would react if they were robbed at gunpoint. The witness told police Rideaux pointed the gun at Josiah's head, and when Josiah pushed it away, Rideaux took out another gun and shot him in the head.

Josiah's mother is heartbroken and wants to see a change in the name of her son.

"I'm not against people who own guns who are educated, know the laws of the guns. The fact that our children have access to these guns - that is a problem," she said.

She said all of this has been incredibly difficult for her and her other children. "It's always just been me and my babies, you know, so we are pretty close-knit. I couldn't tell you who took it the hardest, honestly, because I don't think anybody was expecting it."

Rideaux also allegedly posted on Instagram, saying, "He tried to rob me bro over a gun, and I got to him first and I killed him."

Rideaux was initially charged with capital murder, but that case was dismissed and refiled as a murder charge. Records show his bond was set at $150,000.

Josiah would have been starting 9th grade soon, and he was looking forward to another basketball season, his mom said.

Editors note: HPD initially reported the victim's age as 14, but family members have since corrected it to 15.

