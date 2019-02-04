Teen killed after gunfight between 2 groups of people in SE Houston neighborhood, police say

Police said two groups of males were fighting when the shooting started.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A teen was killed after a gunfight in the middle of a neighborhood in southeast Houston, police say.

It all unfolded on Glenhollow Drive at Tavenor around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two groups of males were fighting when the shooting started. Two people were hit by gunfire, one of whom was a 15 or 16-year-old. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The second person was shot, but he left the scene before officers arrived. Police said that victim was later found at a home.

Investigators do not know how badly he was injured. Meanwhile, they are trying to figure out how that second victim is connected to the shooting.

Police said the suspects left in a small green car, but they are hoping their interviews with witnesses can provide more information.
