Teen killed after losing control of vehicle and crashing into New Caney home: Authorities

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been killed after troopers say he crashed into a home in New Caney.The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Russell and Trinity Way.Someone in the house heard a loud crash.Paramedics were not able save 19-year-old Eduardo Silva of Porter, Texas who was driving a Chevy Camaro. He died at the scene.Authorities say no one in the home was hurt.Police say Silva ran a stop sign while travelling northbound on Trinity Way. That's when they believe he went airborne, hit a tree, crashed through a birdbath and hit the house, breaking two support pillars.Video from the crash shows the driver's Camaro left in pieces.