Teen killed after losing control of vehicle and crashing into New Caney home: Authorities

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been killed after troopers say he crashed into a home in New Caney.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Russell and Trinity Way.

Someone in the house heard a loud crash.

Paramedics were not able save 19-year-old Eduardo Silva of Porter, Texas who was driving a Chevy Camaro. He died at the scene.

Authorities say no one in the home was hurt.

Police say Silva ran a stop sign while travelling northbound on Trinity Way. That's when they believe he went airborne, hit a tree, crashed through a birdbath and hit the house, breaking two support pillars.

Video from the crash shows the driver's Camaro left in pieces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new caneycar crashcar accidentteen killedman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
ABC13's Morning News
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
METRO Police patrol car involved in Midtown crash
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Dense fog advisory for Thursday morning
Show More
Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times: neighbors
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Couple paid $1,150 worth of families' bills for Christmas
2-year-old sent to hospital after getting burned by fireworks
Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by father of baby
More TOP STORIES News