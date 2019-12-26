Teen killed after losing control of vehicle and crashing into New Caney home: Authorities

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been killed after troopers say he crashed into a home in New Caney.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Russell and Trinity Way.
Someone in the house heard a loud crash.
Paramedics were not able save 19-year-old Eduardo Silva of Porter, Texas who was driving a Chevy Camaro. He died at the scene.
Authorities say no one in the home was hurt.
Police say Silva ran a stop sign while travelling northbound on Trinity Way. That's when they believe he went airborne, hit a tree, crashed through a birdbath and hit the house, breaking two support pillars.
Video from the crash shows the driver's Camaro left in pieces.
