Another deadly teen-driver accident. Man (17) in the front passenger seat of this Nissan died when car slammed into a tree east of Conroe on Old Hwy 105. Driver wasn't hurt.
Authorities say he was in a car with another 17-year-old, who was driving, around 10 p.m.
The driver lost control going around a curve and slammed into a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over.
The 17-year-old driver was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center. A blood test revealed he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was not hurt.
A man on his way to work just happened to see the Nissan that was wrecked.
He tried to give the teen passenger CPR, but it was too late. The teen died at the scene.
It's not clear if the two teenagers are current high school students.
Officials are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.
This is the second time in less than a week that teenagers have been involved in a deadly crash.
On Wednesday, Atascocita High School students Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison were killed when the car they were in with 17-year-old Jaggar Smith, who was allegedly drunk and speeding, crashed in northeast Harris County.
Smith has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
