17-year-old charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in southeast Houston

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was killed in what may be an accidental shooting on Faulkner Street in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is charged in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy last month in southeast Houston.

Court documents show 17-year-old Jarvis Rideaux faces a capital murder charge for the deadly July 14 incident on Faulkner Street.

At about 2 p.m. that day, the Houston Police Department said Rideaux and the 14-year-old victim, identified as Josiah Kelly, were in a bedroom handling a gun when it went off.

Kelly, who was hit, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

HPD initially said there was a group of males handling the weapon but only mentioned Rideaux as the suspect in a press release.

Rideaux allegedly took off on foot before police arrived. He was arrested last Friday and is in jail without bond.

