2 detained after teen killed following reports of someone playing with gun in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking into the death of a 14-year-old boy after police received reports of someone playing with a gun in southeast Houston Friday.

The Houston Police Department said it responded to a juvenile shot on Faulkner Street just before 2 p.m.

Police said the teenager was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

HPD said a man and a woman were detained in what they believe was an accidental shooting where someone was reportedly playing with a gun.

Officials did not say what their relation was to the teen, but an ABC13 crew at the scene saw the man crying and distraught.

