15-year-old girl injured when car slams into HFD truck on Gulf Fwy

A 15-year-old girl has been hospitalized after the car she was a passenger in slammed into an HFD truck overnight.

Authorities say it happened Sunday around 11 p.m. along the Gulf Freeway. Firefighters were in the 9400 block of the Gulf Freeway blocking traffic while they worked to clear a crash when the HFD truck was hit by a driver in a BMW.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver of the BMW did not appear to be intoxicated, but it is believed they were distracted.

"This one may not have had drugs or alcohol but the end game is still the same, someone you love is seriously hurt," Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's office said. "Four firefighters almost didn't go home to their families on Father's Day because someone was too tired, distracted or intoxicated. Any of those things are unacceptable. Don't do it."

The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive.

